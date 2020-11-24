Masaba Gupta On Facing Discrimination In School: I Remember Being Called B*stard Child A Lot

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta got talking about the discrimination and racism she faced in school due to her mixed ethnicity and her parents' unconventional relationship. Masaba, born out of wedlock, is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards.

She revealed that she faced a tough time in school due to her skin colour, and she remembered being called a b*stard child.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Masaba said, "It was reactions of friends and acquaintances, people who you thought had your back that affected me. A friend of mine brought up the colour of my skin every time I asked her about what to wear, what subject to study or what sport I should play. I thought it was bizarre. However, more than the colour of my skin, it was about the relationship of my parents. I remember being called a b*stard child a lot. Lots of boys in my school will ask 'is she the ba**ard?' I didn't understand what it meant and I went and asked my mother when I was young and she explained it to me by the book. She said this is what it means and be prepared to get more of this."

She added, "I played professional tennis in school and I was permitted to come late to the class as I was playing for the state. The boys in the class will open my bag, take out my underwear and toss it around. They would make fun of my shorts because I was a bigger girl. They would be like 'is it all black inside from the colour of her skin'. You think you outgrow it but you don't."

Masaba recently made her acting debut with the biographical web series Masaba Masaba. Her mother Neena and her played themselves in the series, which premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2020.

