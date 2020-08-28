Masaba Masaba Web Series Review: Masaba And Neena Gupta's Show Has Much Heart And Some Theatrics

Masaba Masaba Is A Docufiction On Masaba Gupta's Life Expereinces

With enough content at hand and some fictional drama, the show has enough to keep the audience hooked, and yet the highly scripted scenes make it seem a little awkward and too predictable. Some references to their actual experience provide a real insight into the lives of the mother-daughter duo, who has always been each other's strength. We see the strong and independent Neena Gupta feeling insecure about her work, and while we only get glimpses of Masaba's childhood through young actress Amairah Awatanye, the end of season one assures the audiences that the show has a lot more to offer.

Fans Will Also Get To See Neena Gupta's Experiences In Bollywood Before Badhaai Ho

Even though the characters and the show have heart and real matters to talk about, it does get serious. The screenplay with rare moments of pure joy and right comic timing manages the balance. However, it loses some of the charm thanks to the stereotypical representation of some characters either from Bollywood or the fashion industry, portraying them as apathetic. Several cameos on the show including director Farah Khan, singer Shibani Dandekar and actresses Kiara Advani, Mithila Palkar seem a bit shallow but are in all good fun.

Masaba Masaba Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Overall, the possibility of seeing Masaba's account of growing up as a child with African roots in Mumbai, is what made me watch the show in the first place. But missing out on that insight seems like a bit of a waste. For the unversed, Masaba was born to actress Neena Gupta and famous West Indies cricketer Viv Richards (Vivian Alexander Richards) in 1989.

Masaba Masaba still makes for a simple light-hearted show, that may take its time to showcase its talent and growth.