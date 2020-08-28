Masaba Masaba Web Series Review: Masaba And Neena Gupta's Show Has Much Heart And Some Theatrics
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 6 Episodes / 25 Minutes
Language: Hindi- English
Story: Masaba Masaba is based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The Netflix series showcases some real-life moments as her life takes a turn after announcing her divorce. The show also takes a look at Neena Gupta's struggle as an actress and Masaba's appreciation for her mother.
Review: Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba follows fashion designer Masaba Gupta as she struggles to come to terms with her divorce, while her life continues to go on without giving her a chance to catch up. With a coming-of-age and young adult vibe, we have Masaba talking herself through life in this Netflix show. The best part of season one is Neena Gupta and Masaba's chemistry.
Created by Ashvini Yardi, the show is a fictional account of certain moments in their lives. It kick starts with Masaba Gupta's divorce from film producer Madhu Mantena, who is seen in the show as musician Vinay (played by Satyadeep Mishra). Her life slowly turns into a hot mess as she spirals and makes some rash decisions, to keep up with the world and people around her. Meanwhile, the show also comments on the public scrutiny of celebrities, the impact of social media on how people deal with life, the shallow friendship between stars and more.
Masaba Masaba Is A Docufiction On Masaba Gupta's Life Expereinces
With enough content at hand and some fictional drama, the show has enough to keep the audience hooked, and yet the highly scripted scenes make it seem a little awkward and too predictable. Some references to their actual experience provide a real insight into the lives of the mother-daughter duo, who has always been each other's strength. We see the strong and independent Neena Gupta feeling insecure about her work, and while we only get glimpses of Masaba's childhood through young actress Amairah Awatanye, the end of season one assures the audiences that the show has a lot more to offer.
Fans Will Also Get To See Neena Gupta's Experiences In Bollywood Before Badhaai Ho
Even though the characters and the show have heart and real matters to talk about, it does get serious. The screenplay with rare moments of pure joy and right comic timing manages the balance. However, it loses some of the charm thanks to the stereotypical representation of some characters either from Bollywood or the fashion industry, portraying them as apathetic. Several cameos on the show including director Farah Khan, singer Shibani Dandekar and actresses Kiara Advani, Mithila Palkar seem a bit shallow but are in all good fun.
Masaba Masaba Is Now Streaming On Netflix
Overall, the possibility of seeing Masaba's account of growing up as a child with African roots in Mumbai, is what made me watch the show in the first place. But missing out on that insight seems like a bit of a waste. For the unversed, Masaba was born to actress Neena Gupta and famous West Indies cricketer Viv Richards (Vivian Alexander Richards) in 1989.
Masaba Masaba still makes for a simple light-hearted show, that may take its time to showcase its talent and growth.
