Masaba Gupta Shares A Throwback Photo With Hrithik Roshan, Says 'I Look Like A Smug Little Boy'

Ace fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta recently dug into her photo album and pulled out a throwback picture with superstar Hrithik Roshan. Along with the priceless picture, she also narrated an interesting story about the snap on her Twitter page.

The throwback picture features Masaba as a teenager, sitting next to Hrithik Roshan on a couch and posing for a photo. While the Dhoom 2 actor is all smiles for the camera, Masaba is seen sporting an intense look. Masaba revealed that the click dates back to before the release of Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Masaba captioned the picture as, "Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won't eat my food. I look like a smug little boy."

Meanwhile, the netizens were delighted to see Masaba and Hrithik share a frame. A Twitterati wrote, "How sweet is this Masaba! What a sweet memory." Another user commented, "You look soooo cute." "You are so lucky," read another comment.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was all praise for Netflix's semi-autobiographical series, Masaba Masaba which starred real life mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta. The Super 30 actor had tweeted, "What an entertaining watch, take a bow the super talented women behind the show... Waiting for Season 2 to drop. #MasabaMasaba."

Masaba, thrilled with Hrithik's tweet, had replied, "Oh God. Thank you so much Hrithik. This means a lot. I'm so happy that you watched our little show. Thank you."

