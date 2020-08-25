Neena Gupta Says She Wouldn’t Have Married Her Husband If He Didn’t Like Daughter Masaba

Neena Gupta, who has been married to Vivek Mehra for 12 years now, opened up on her the dynamics of her marriage and family in a recent interview. Getting candid, Neena shared that if her husband did not like, or would not have gotten along with her daughter Masaba Gupta, she would not have married him.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Neena said, "If my husband didn't like Masaba or if he was the kind who would never get along with her, I'd never get married to him. No matter how much I love or lust a man, I wouldn't have ever decided to be in a relationship with anyone if they had a problem with my daughter. It's very important that she likes who I'm with and vice versa,"

Masaba opened up on her parents' relationship and said that she never felt discouraged by how it was. "I will never think that my mom and dad had this kind of a relationship, so the same will happen to me. Or that my mom wasn't treated that way in a relationship, so I'll face the same," she said.

Masaba is all set to star alongside her mother Neena, in a semi-autobiographical web series on Netflix titled Masaba Masaba. The mother-daughter duo will be starring as themselves. The series also stars Shibani Dandekar, Suchitra Pillai and others. It is set to premiere on August 28, 2020.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Warns Fans Not To Fall In Love With Married Men: 'I've Done This Before, I've Suffered'

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Says Nothing Is Cheering Her Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak; Is Pushing Herself To Be Happy