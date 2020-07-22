    For Quick Alerts
      Mehboob Mere: Sushmita Sen Had Refused To Lip Sync Suggestive Lyrics; Anu Malik Rewrote Them

      By
      |

      Sushmita Sen has many popular songs to her credit, and one of them is 'Mehboob Mere' from Hrithik Roshan-Karisma Kapoor's Fiza. Recently, choreographer Ganesh Hegde walked down the memory lane, and shared an anecdote about the song.

      He recalled how Sushmita had refused to shoot and lip sync the song as she found some of its lyrics suggestive. Finally, music composer Anu Malik had to change those lines in the song.

      The Original Track Had A Few Suggestive Lyrics Which Made Sushmita Uncomfortable

      Speaking about it, Ganesh Hegde told Huffington Post, "There was a line that went ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)' and she refused to sing it. She said, ‘I won't just do it."

      Composer Anu Malik Had To Rewrite The Lyrics Of The Song

      He continued, "Composer Anu Malik had to change the lines to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes). It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect."

      Ganesh Hegde On How Sushmita Sen Broke The Norm When It Come To Shooting Item Songs

      "She dominated the screen. I knew that from the first time I choreographed her for a stage performance, and unlike what we did with most actors, we let her dance alone on the stage to Sting's Desert Rose. It's a gamble on a massive stage like that, but I knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself," the choreographer was quoted as saying.

      Sushmita Sen Was Very Particular About Her Projection On Screen

      Talking about it, Hegde said, "But then, there is nothing usual about her. A lot of the dancing, especially the belly dancing moves, she did herself. There's a trance-like feel to her dancing and in those sequences, I did not do anything. It was mostly her."

      Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
