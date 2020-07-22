Mehboob Mere: Sushmita Sen Had Refused To Lip Sync Suggestive Lyrics; Anu Malik Rewrote Them

The Original Track Had A Few Suggestive Lyrics Which Made Sushmita Uncomfortable

Speaking about it, Ganesh Hegde told Huffington Post, "There was a line that went ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)' and she refused to sing it. She said, ‘I won't just do it."

Composer Anu Malik Had To Rewrite The Lyrics Of The Song

He continued, "Composer Anu Malik had to change the lines to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes). It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect."

Ganesh Hegde On How Sushmita Sen Broke The Norm When It Come To Shooting Item Songs

"She dominated the screen. I knew that from the first time I choreographed her for a stage performance, and unlike what we did with most actors, we let her dance alone on the stage to Sting's Desert Rose. It's a gamble on a massive stage like that, but I knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself," the choreographer was quoted as saying.

Sushmita Sen Was Very Particular About Her Projection On Screen

Talking about it, Hegde said, "But then, there is nothing usual about her. A lot of the dancing, especially the belly dancing moves, she did herself. There's a trance-like feel to her dancing and in those sequences, I did not do anything. It was mostly her."