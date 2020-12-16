    For Quick Alerts
      Milind Soman On His Nak*d Beach Photo Controversy: Jennifer Lopez Put Up A Nak*d Picture On Her 50th Birthday

      Not so long ago, when model-turned-actor Milind Soman uploaded a nude picture of him, running by the beach, many netizens were left outraged. While some praised his fitness, others simply slammed his picture for obscenity and asked him to take down the picture from his Instagram page. While Milind didn't pay any heed to the trolls, in his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the actor opened up about the whole beach photo controversy.

      Milind On The Beach Photo Row

      While speaking to HT about censorship, Milind recalled his beach photo controversy and said, "Today, the internet is there. Like, when someone tells me, ‘Oh, you uploaded a naked picture!' Yes, uploaded where? On Instagram, which has not removed it, so they don't care."

      Milind Says He Has Done Nude Photoshoots Commercially

      Milind further added that someone, who has done naked photography before, he is quite likely to do it again, because he doesn't see anything wrong with it. Milind further added that he has done nude photoshoots commercially for magazines and newspapers.

      "I have done it as a model, as an actor, I have done sex scenes. Why wouldn't I put it on my Instagram page? If you don't want to follow me, don't follow me," added Soman.

      Milind Compared His Naked Picture With Jennifer Lopez

      Milind further compared his naked picture with Jennifer Lopez and said, "Some people said, ‘My mother is on Instagram.' I said, ‘Yes, so she shouldn't open certain pages.' Last week, Jennifer Lopez put up a naked picture on her 50th birthday. On Instagram. What do people have to say about that?"

      'It's All In People's Head'

      Milind concluded by saying that the line is in people's head- what is art, what is vulgarity, what is obscenity and what is not. It is so subjective and it changes every day.

      With respect to work, Milind is gearing up for his upcoming ALTBalaji series Paurashpur.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 18:59 [IST]
      X