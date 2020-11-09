Pooja Bedi On Milind Soman's Naked Picture: If Nudity Is A Crime All Naga Babas Should Be Arrested

Recently, model-actor Milind Soman was booked for obscenity after he uploaded his naked picture, running on the beach. The South Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh had told media that he was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now, actress Pooja Bedi reacted to the news and said that there was nothing obscene about Milind's picture, and made a blatant comparison between him and Naga sadhus, who are often spotted naked.

Pooja tweeted, "Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable!" (sic)

A netizen called out Pooja's tweet and wrote, "Your comparison is totally wrong. First read how one can become Naga Baba . Otherwise do not compare this cheap publicity stunt," to which she replied, "Nudity, violence or smoking weed in name of Religion cannot be excused. Law of the land must b equal for all! Why would one naked man with penis in full view not be considered obscene & penalised, while another man with no penis showing b considered obscene? Same with Marijuana." (sic)

On a related note, a few days ago, model-actor Poonam Pandey and her husband were arrested by the Goa police for allegedly trespassing on government property, and making an objectionable video. They were later out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

Notably, before police booked Milind, there was a debate on social media as to why Poonam Pandey's act was found obscene and not Milind Soman's, after Pandey was arrested.

