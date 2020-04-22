    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mithun Chakraborty’s Father Basantokumar Passes Away; Actor Unable To Make It To Final Rites

      By
      |

      Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 21. Basantokumar, 95, was battling health issues for a long time, and he reportedly died of renal failure. Unfortunately, Mithun is stuck in Bangalore due to the lockdown, and is unable to get to Mumbai for his father's last rites.

      Mithun Chakraborty’s Father Basantokumar Passes Away

      Basantokumar is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty and Mithun, who is his eldest son. He was a former employee at Calcutta telephones. Mithun had come to Bangalore for a shoot and could not make it back before the lockdown.

      ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty's Son Namashi To Debut In Bollywood With Rajkumar Santoshi's Next

      ALSO READ: Prabhas To Take On THIS Veteran Bollywood Star In Prabhas 20?

      Read more about: mithun chakraborty
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X