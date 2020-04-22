Mithun Chakraborty’s Father Basantokumar Passes Away; Actor Unable To Make It To Final Rites

Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 21. Basantokumar, 95, was battling health issues for a long time, and he reportedly died of renal failure. Unfortunately, Mithun is stuck in Bangalore due to the lockdown, and is unable to get to Mumbai for his father's last rites.

Basantokumar is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty and Mithun, who is his eldest son. He was a former employee at Calcutta telephones. Mithun had come to Bangalore for a shoot and could not make it back before the lockdown.

