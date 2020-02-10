Prabhas To Take On THIS Veteran Bollywood Star In Prabhas 20?

Superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Prabhas 20 has already stirred a lot of excitement amongst the masses. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the intense-love story went on floors last year and is expected to arrive in cinema halls in the second half of this year. The movie is set in the 1970s and Prabhas is apparently playing the role of a fortune-teller.

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, fans will also get to see Bollywood actress Bhagyashree playing a crucial role in the film. And just when we thought the makers couldn't surprise us anymore, there is a new addition to the cast which will definitely raise some eyebrows. Well, as per the latest buzz, veteran Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty has been brought on board to the play the antagonist in the much-awaited movie.

Though there has been no official announcement regarding the new addition, we hear that Prabhas is keen on making a film that appeals to a wider section of audience across India and hence is trying to make the cast look more interesting. If that's the case then Mithun Chakraborty's inclusion will definitely help the makers.

Chakraborty, who started his acting career with Bengali film Mrigayaa and ended up winning the National Award for Best Actor as well, made his debut in the Telugu film industry back in 2014 with Gopala Gopala. The film was a remake of the Hindi blockbuster OMG: Oh My God. In the following year, he made his debut in Tamil cinema and then in 2018 he finally acted in his first Kannada movie, The Villain.

Last year, Mithun was seen in The Tashkent Files which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. While the political thriller courted a lot of controversies, the veteran actor was praised for his performance in the film. And now if he is actually doing Prabhas 20 then we think its the best way for him to make his comeback in the Telugu film industry. Don't you guys agree?

