Mome Ki Gudiya Actor Ravi Chopra Passes Away At 70; Sought Meals At Temples During His Final Days

Former actor Ravi Chopra, who was also known as Ratan Chopra, died at the age of 70. He was battling cancer during his final days, and was reportedly not in a good financial situation.

Ravi Chopra had starred in only one film, Mome Ki Gudiya, in 1972. He had shared screen space with Tanuja.

Chopra's daughter Anita confirmed the news to SpotboyE. He passed away at his ancestral home in Punjab.

It is being reported that Chopra was in a dire financial condition during his last days, and was sustaining himself on the meals fed in Gurudwaras and temples. He had requested help from celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Dharmendra.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Chopra passed away because his family members could not afford treatment at a good hospital.

After Ravi's performance in Mome Ki Guidya, he was offered a number of films, but refused them all. He had revealed that he had worked in the film against his parents' will and had therefore decided to quit. He then moved back to his hometown in Punjab, and took up teaching as his profession.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: Reports

ALSO READ: Samir Bangara, Co-Founder Of Qyuki Media Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani And Others Mourn The Loss