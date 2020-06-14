    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mome Ki Gudiya Actor Ravi Chopra Passes Away At 70; Sought Meals At Temples During His Final Days

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Former actor Ravi Chopra, who was also known as Ratan Chopra, died at the age of 70. He was battling cancer during his final days, and was reportedly not in a good financial situation.

      Ravi Chopra had starred in only one film, Mome Ki Gudiya, in 1972. He had shared screen space with Tanuja.

      Mome Ki Gudiya Actor Ravi Chopra Passes Away At 70

      Chopra's daughter Anita confirmed the news to SpotboyE. He passed away at his ancestral home in Punjab.

      It is being reported that Chopra was in a dire financial condition during his last days, and was sustaining himself on the meals fed in Gurudwaras and temples. He had requested help from celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Dharmendra.

      According to a report in Amar Ujala, Chopra passed away because his family members could not afford treatment at a good hospital.

      After Ravi's performance in Mome Ki Guidya, he was offered a number of films, but refused them all. He had revealed that he had worked in the film against his parents' will and had therefore decided to quit. He then moved back to his hometown in Punjab, and took up teaching as his profession.

      ALSO READ: Shocking! Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: Reports

      ALSO READ: Samir Bangara, Co-Founder Of Qyuki Media Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani And Others Mourn The Loss

      Read more about: ravi chopra
      Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X