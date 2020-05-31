    For Quick Alerts
      Most Squishable Face Post Of Deepika Padukone Inspires A Series Of Posts From Fans

      By Lekhaka
      Deepika Padukone recently shared a post on her social media with her husband Ranveer Singh, calling him 'world's most squishable face', posting a boomerang. In no time, fans started recreating and replicating the post with their loved ones.

      The influence of Deepika’s Instagram handle is evident. With her global presence, whatever Deepika posts becomes a trend, and this 'world's most squishable face’ post inspiring a streak of posts, is proof.

      Some of the fan posts where they are carrying the trend off, are as follows:

      The girlfriend doing the Squishy face- check!🙈🌈 . . Inspired by @deepikapadukone & @ranveersingh 😋 #ILoveYou #birthdaygirl

      A post shared by Jeet Jobanputra (@jobanputrajeet) on May 30, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

      Throw back ❤️ Inspired by @deepikapadukone #quarantine

      A post shared by Megha Khuman (@megha.__) on May 29, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

      Owing to Deepika Padukone's popularity across the globe, the actress holds a massive number of followers on social media platforms. The fans often recreates her looks- from her MET gala silhouette to her promotional looks, Deepika’s posts are widely recreated by fans time and again where 'world's most squishable face’ is most recently inspiring her fans.

      Sunday, May 31, 2020, 20:21 [IST]
