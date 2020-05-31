Most Squishable Face Post Of Deepika Padukone Inspires A Series Of Posts From Fans
Deepika Padukone recently shared a post on her social media with her husband Ranveer Singh, calling him 'world's most squishable face', posting a boomerang. In no time, fans started recreating and replicating the post with their loved ones.
The influence of Deepika’s Instagram handle is evident. With her global presence, whatever Deepika posts becomes a trend, and this 'world's most squishable face’ post inspiring a streak of posts, is proof.
Some of the fan posts where they are carrying the trend off, are as follows:
View this post on Instagram
The girlfriend doing the Squishy face- check!🙈🌈 . . Inspired by @deepikapadukone & @ranveersingh 😋 #ILoveYou #birthdaygirl
A post shared by Jeet Jobanputra (@jobanputrajeet) on May 30, 2020 at 12:17am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Throw back ❤️ Inspired by @deepikapadukone #quarantine
A post shared by Megha Khuman (@megha.__) on May 29, 2020 at 5:36am PDT
Owing to Deepika Padukone's popularity across the globe, the actress holds a massive number of followers on social media platforms. The fans often recreates her looks- from her MET gala silhouette to her promotional looks, Deepika’s posts are widely recreated by fans time and again where 'world's most squishable face’ is most recently inspiring her fans.
