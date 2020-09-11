Mouni Roy On Shooting London Confidential Amidst COVID-19: We Used To Sanitise Our Scripts

Mouni Roy is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming film London Confidential, in which plays a RAW agent. In a recent interview, Mouni opened up about shooting for the flying to London to shoot the film amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and how they took extraordinary measures to keep everyone safe. She also spoke about what acts as a deciding factor for her to say yes to a project.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Mouni was asked what drew her to OTT, she said, "The film that I shot for is called London Confidential. It will start streaming on Zee5 from September 18. It is a spy thriller. I'm playing Uma, a RAW agent who tries to unearth a Chinese conspiracy against India. It was a rather unique experience shooting for the film."

She continued, "We flew to London amidst the on-going Covid-19 pandemic for the shoot. On the set, it was all about adhering to social distancing norms. I was a little worried and anxious initially. The entire set used to be sanitised every day. In fact, we used to sanitise our scripts before picking them up. But overall, it was a memorable one."

Saying that it is the script that drives her to a film, Mouni continued, "In this case, I really loved the story. I thought it would be nice to play a character that I haven't played before. I've always been keen on becoming a part of a project with a meaty female part. It required me to take on a certain body language and that helped me challenge myself. I keep looking for parts that help me push the envelope and move out of my comfort zone."

London Confidential will stream on ZEE5 from September 18. It has been directed by Kanwal Sethi and it also stars Purab Kohli, Jas Binag, Sagar Arya, Kiren Jogi, Diljohn Singh, Parvesh Rana and Kulraj Randhawa.

