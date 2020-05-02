Mrs Serial Killer Twitter Review: Netizens Ask If Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix Film Is Worth Watching?

@sangramkish

@NetflixIndia please setup a panel to review movies before loading it.If such nonsensensical flaws are incubated in a thriller movie Mrs serial killer ,then it's a waste of my time and demeaning for Netflix..avoid directors like @ShirishKunder

@foodandfreud

#MrsSerialKiller is a movie you do not want to watch during this lockdown. Or ever.

@DaaliIam

After all negetive review for Mrs serial killer, jacqueline feelings😂 😂 😂 #MrsSerialKiller

@bhagyarajpillai

Mrs. Serial Killer is so absurd, predictable that it's tagline which says "You haven't seen the torture yet, but now you will" reviews itself.

It tries to be a western thriller but falls in all department except Manoj & Mohit's acting. @NetflixIndia #MrsSerialKiller #netflix

@sikdarji

Me thinking about watching #MrsSerialKiller after public's review.#MrsSerialKiller

@intelegiant

So I was not planning to watch Mrs Serial killer on Netflix which realised today....then one review said this movie is more of a disaster then love aaj kal and baaghi 3, can't wait to watch it.

@cakesandcricket

Mrs Serial Killer reviews be like: You Haven't Seen The Torture Yet But Now You Will -Sona (Jacqueline Fernandez)

@wordsgoblah

Mrs. Serial Killer reviews already killed it for me. A bit long ask but I hope it kills her career too.

@sikdarji

@MisterKulkarni

No wonder #MrsSerialKiller was a monumental disaster. @Asli_Jacqueline is a robot as usual! Also, what else would one expect when it's helmed by the legendary @ShirishKunder who has a penchant for making disastrous movies! 'Waste-of-time' is an understatement! @NetflixIndia