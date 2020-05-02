Mrs Serial Killer Twitter Review: Netizens Ask If Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix Film Is Worth Watching?
Netflix, on Labour Day, released the Indian original film, Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the leading roles. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. As soon as the crime thriller hit the streaming platform, fans began to review the film with a bit of sarcasm, and others with some more flack.
The awaited film follows a couple, Sona (played by Jacqueline) and Dr Mrityunjoy Mukerjee (played by Manoj Bajpayee), and it all starts when the husband gets arrested for killing 6 unmarried pregnant women. Sona believes that her husband is innocent and is willing to go to any length to save him, even become the serial killer herself. The twist comes when Sona manages to get Mrityunjoy out of jail, but finds out he is the culprit.
Fans took to Twitter, mainly to call out the streaming platform. One user said, "Netflix needs to hire a panel to decide whether to stream films" while another user said, "The film cannot be watched in any circumstances not even during the lockdown". Here are some memes and Twitter reviews that are more entertaining than the film.
@sangramkish
@NetflixIndia please setup a panel to review movies before loading it.If such nonsensensical flaws are incubated in a thriller movie Mrs serial killer ,then it's a waste of my time and demeaning for Netflix..avoid directors like @ShirishKunder
@foodandfreud
#MrsSerialKiller is a movie you do not want to watch during this lockdown. Or ever.
@DaaliIam
After all negetive review for Mrs serial killer, jacqueline feelings😂 😂 😂 #MrsSerialKiller
@bhagyarajpillai
Mrs. Serial Killer is so absurd, predictable that it's tagline which says "You haven't seen the torture yet, but now you will" reviews itself.
It tries to be a western thriller but falls in all department except Manoj & Mohit's acting. @NetflixIndia #MrsSerialKiller #netflix
@sikdarji
Me thinking about watching #MrsSerialKiller after public's review.#MrsSerialKiller
@intelegiant
So I was not planning to watch Mrs Serial killer on Netflix which realised today....then one review said this movie is more of a disaster then love aaj kal and baaghi 3, can't wait to watch it.
@cakesandcricket
Mrs Serial Killer reviews be like: You Haven't Seen The Torture Yet But Now You Will -Sona (Jacqueline Fernandez)
@wordsgoblah
Mrs. Serial Killer reviews already killed it for me. A bit long ask but I hope it kills her career too.
@MisterKulkarni
No wonder #MrsSerialKiller was a monumental disaster. @Asli_Jacqueline is a robot as usual! Also, what else would one expect when it's helmed by the legendary @ShirishKunder who has a penchant for making disastrous movies! 'Waste-of-time' is an understatement! @NetflixIndia
