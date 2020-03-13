    For Quick Alerts
      Mumbai Cinema Halls, Malls, Gyms To Be Shut Until Further Notice Due To Coronavirus Scare

      The coronavirus outbreak seems to be bringing businesses all over the globe to a halt. After it was announced that all cinema halls and schools will shut down in Delhi until March 31, a similar announcement has been made with regard to Mumbai.

      Coronavirus: Mumbai Cinema Halls, Malls To Be Shut

      Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that malls, gyms, cinema halls and public pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane will remain closed until further notice, starting from tonight, March 13. These extraordinary measures are taken in the wake of the epidemic spreading in the country, for public health and safety.

      As of now, there are 3 confirmed cases of infected persons in Mumbai, and more than 80 in Maharashtra.

      The Hindi film industry will be taking a big hit due to this move. Many films such as Sooryavanshi, '83 and others had been scheduled for release in the coming weeks. Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, which just released today, March 13, is sure to have its business seriously impacted.

      Recently, the makers of Sooryavanshi announced that they have postponed its release indefinitely. It was earlier scheduled for release on March 24. It remains to be seen whether other films will follow suit.

      Quite a few international movies such as No Time To Die, Fast & Furious 9, and Mulan have also pushed their releases.

      CM Thackeray announced that the state will be invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight, and that schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas will also remain shut until further orders.

      Friday, March 13, 2020, 19:51 [IST]
