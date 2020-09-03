Mumbai Police: Sushant’s Family Statements Were Recorded In Police Officer, O.P. Singh’s Presence

Sushant's Father's Statement To Mumbai Police

According to a report by NDTV, the latter had said in the statement, "I am not aware as to why my son Sushant has committed suicide. He never discussed with me regarding any type of depression or tension. I do not have any suspicion of or any complaint against Sushant. I feel that Sushant might have done suicide out of dejection. My statement was written in Marathi and explained to me in Hindi and it is correct as I told."

The Statement's Were Recorded In Police Officer And Sushant's Brother-In-Law O.P. Singh's Presence

It also reported that the statement of Sushant's sister Neetu Singh, O.P. Singh's wife was also recorded by the Mumbai Police. When Mumbai Police asked O.P Singh if he could record his statement, he did not turn up and instead asked the police to send questions on email. This is apparently not the Standard Operation Procedure of recording statements as they have to be done in person.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed that the family was ‘forced' to sign the statement which was recorded in Marathi and had no clue as to what was written down.

SC Lawyers, Priyanka Singh And Siddharth Tanwar Were Also Present

An India Today report also claimed that the family's statements, including those of Sushant's father and three sisters, were recorded by the Mumbai Police in the presence of O.P. Singh, another brother-in-law Siddharth Tanwar and his wife Priyanka Singh, both of whom are Supreme Court lawyers.

Rhea's Lawyer Points There Were No Complaints By Sushant's Family Till Today

The report also quoted Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer as saying, "The statements were made two and a half months back before the police on June 16, 2020. Those statements were explained to the sisters and till today there have been no complaints. Now it is too late in the day to say ‘I did not understand the content of those statements.' Investigation in every state takes place according to state language."

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde added, "Whatever is recorded there will be taken into consideration by CBI and I am sure the CBI will investigate. At no point of time, either in the Supreme Court or before any other forum, the family stated that they did not understand the content of the statement."