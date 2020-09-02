Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lawyer Claims Mumbai Police Recorded Family’s Statement In Marathi

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has alleged that the family's statements to the Mumbai Police on the actor's death were recorded in Marathi. He has also claimed that his family are not aware what was written and that they were forced to sign the statement which was written down in Marathi.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 2, Vikas Singh said, "The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, 'Please don't write in Marathi if you want us to sign.' They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written."

He also said that the statement was not shared with the family. "We have not been supplied that statement. We don't know what was recorded by the Mumbai Police, we know what we said," he said.

When asked if the statement was read out to them in Hindi, he said, "It was just written in Marathi, that's it. There was nothing read out to anybody. Even if you read out in Marathi... If I write something in a language you don't know and I then read out whatever I want you to hear... If I don't know Marathi, how will I check if what you are telling me is what is written. It's simple logic!"

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. The case has taken numerous twists and turns. Nepotism, movie mafia, abetment of suicide by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and mental health issues have been some of the angles that have emerged in the case.

