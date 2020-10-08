Nargis Fakhri Posts Cute Childhood Photo; Talks About Growing Up In The Projects, Missing Her Family

Actor Nargis Fakhri recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from her childhood, and shared how she grew up in the projects. She wrote that although they were 'dirt poor', they had each other's backs. She further expressed that she is sad to have drifted apart from the people she grew up with, as life took them all in different directions.

Posting the happy picture from her childhood, where she is all smiles as she poses with four other kids, Nargis wrote, "Here's a little piece of me I'm sharing with all of y'all: This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn't easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn't food and we would share an egg or some milk . Who ever had shared. We had community, we looked out for each other."

She added, "Lately i feel sad because as we grew up & we grew apart because life took us in different directions. But no matter what, even today, you are my family. #community #sisterhood #hood #projectlife #piecesofme #hardknocks #life #growth #iloveyou."

Nargis started modelling at the age of 16 and made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Rockstar, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She has featured in a number of other films such as Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3, Madras Café and more, with her latest release being horror-thriller Amavas (2019).

She will next be seen in Torbaaz, sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix.

