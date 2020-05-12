Navya Naveli Launches Platform For Women's Health; Makes Uncle Abhishek Bachchan Proud

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli, has launched Aara Health, a platform where women can discuss health related issues. Aara Health's Instagram page stated that its mission is to encourage empowered and educated decision making among women, when it comes to their health. Navya's mother, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and other celebrities congratulated her for her enterprise.

Aara Health's mission is stated as, 'Encouraging women to make empowered and educated health choices using Aara's safe, confidential, and scientifically reliable products, tools and services.'

View this post on Instagram Our Mission A post shared by Aara Health (@aarahealth) on May 11, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

Aara Health's Instagram page also described themselves as 'a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner'.

Abhishek Bachchan, proud of his niece, commented, "Well done Navya. Proud of you." Her mother, Shweta wrote, "Congratulations Navya." Navya's rumoured boyfriend, Meezan, son of actor Jaaved Jaafrey commented, "Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda."

Navya graduated from college just a few days back, but she could not attend her graduation ceremony in New York, because of the Coronavirus crisis. However, she did not miss out on the opportunity to go through this rite of passage, and celebrated her graduation at home in Mumbai.

Navya's grandpa Amitabh took to his social media to post pictures of Navya posing in a DIY graduation robe and cap. He wrote how Navya wanted to celebrate her graduation at home, and so her gown and cap were stitched by staff.

