Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Appears Before POSCO Court, Records Statement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui appeared before a magistrate court and recorded her statement against the actor and his family. In her statement, she reiterated one of the many allegations that she made a few months back, accusing Nawaz's brother of molesting a family member in 2012.

PTI reported Circle Office Girija Shankar Tripathi as saying that Aliya appeared before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) court, and recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC. Her complaint was against Nawaz and four of his family members.

The report further stated that Nawaz's brother Saifuddin has leveled a counter-allegation claiming that Aaliya is trying to blackmail the actor and extort money from him.

Earlier, Aaliya had filed a complaint against another brother of Nawaz, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, accusing him of rape and cheating. Shamas approached the Bombay High Court in this matter, claiming that the allegation were false.

Meanwhile, Aaliya has also filed for divorce from Nawaz. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she accused Nawaz of infidelity and claimed that her husband used to have women over when the couple was expecting their first child. She further claimed that it was Shamas who revealed the information about Nawaz's infidelity.

Nawaz responded to her divorce filing by sending her a legal notice in May. His lawyer alleged that Aaliya had constructed a 'slander campaign' against Nawaz in the media.

