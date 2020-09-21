Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Acting In Sarfarosh And Munna Bhai: Never Interacted With Aamir And Sanjay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who ranks among the most talented artists in the Hindi film industry, opened up about the time he played small roles in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Sarfarosh. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin shared that he had no interaction with Aamir Khan while shooting for Sarfarosh, and that he never met Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

"During Munna Bhai, I never met Sanjay Dutt in person as I was in the crowd and there was no interaction with him but yes, after that we had met several times. He is a wonderful person," said Nawaz, speaking to Times of India.

Wishing Sanjay, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, a speedy recovery, Nawaz added, "Interestingly, he was aware that I had worked with him during Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. I am not in touch with him right now as we all got busy afterward. But as soon as I learned about his illness, I was so shocked. I just hope he gets well soon and has a speedy recovery."

Talking about the 1999 film Sarfarosh, which starred Aamir in the lead, he said, "During Sarfarosh, I had no interaction with Aamir. After Sarfarosh and before Talaash, I had met Aamir Khan during Peepli Live. He used to come on the sets and once while shooting, I thought I should tell him that we had met during Sarfarosh and we had done a minute role in that film. He was very happy after knowing it, he actually stopped the film shoot and he told everyone about our scene from the movie."

Meanwhile, Nawaz was last seen in the Netflix crime drama Raat Akeli Hai, which also starred Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others. He will next be seen in another Netflix film Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra.

