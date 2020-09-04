Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 20-Year Dream Of Working With Sudhir Mishra Came True With Serious Men

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is all set to star in Sudhir Mishra's film Serious Men, has said that working with the director is a dream he has had for 20 years. In a post on his social media handle, Nawaz recalled hanging around on the sets of Calcutta Mail, hoping to meet Sudhir.

Nawazuddin's social media post read, "In the year 2000, when the film Calcutta Mail was being shot, an assistant director promised to introduce me to the film's director, Sudhir Mishra. He told me, 'Come to the set but come close only when I raise my hand.' As promised, I reached the set and waited in the crowd, waiting for the assistant director to raise his hand so I could rush to meet Mishra ji."

He continued, "After around an hour, the assistant director raised his hand and I swiftly navigated my way through the crowd and reached his chair. Mishra ji was sitting right next to him. The assistant director saw me and asked, 'What is it?' I replied, 'You raised your hand, so I came.' He said, 'I raised my hand to scratch myself, go back and come only when I raise my hand.'"

"They all got busy with the shoot and like every day, I dissolved into the Mumbai crowd, thinking that he scratched his itch but left my dream of working with Sudhir Mishra unfulfilled. That dream came true 20 years later... #SeriousMen," he wrote in Hindi.

Serious Men is an adaptation of Manu Joseph's award-winning novel of the same name. The film is set to release on Netflix.

