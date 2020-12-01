Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Does Some Films For Money So That He Can Do ‘Good Cinema’

Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has no problem doing what are called 'masala' films in the Hindi film industry. He opines that it is an actor's job to do all kinds of roles. He even admitted that he sometimes does films which pay a lot, so that he can also do 'good' cinema which doesn't pay him too much.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin spoke about the kind of films he chooses, and said, "There's nothing like I won't do them. The thing is, when I was in National School of Drama (NSD), we would do plays of every kind - in the Sanskrit language, with Parsi songs, dialogue deliveries which were long and required us to shout, William Shakespeare, Anton Chekov, realistic too. That's an actor's job, to do roles of every kind."

He further elaborated that he does not like creating labels and categorizing different types of acting. He explained that he likes acting because he gets a chance to invest and discover roles with every film.

He added, "Haan, maine paison ke liye films kari hain, aur aage bhi karunga. I do such films, where I am getting a lot of money, so that I can do good cinema, where I don't get money, or which I can do for free. I won't do for free, but I did it for Manto (2018), I didn't take any (money). But for that three-four months process, I have to either do a film for money before or after it for a balance. It's only then you can do a Manto for free."

Talking about his movies, Nawazuddin was last seen in the Netflix original film Serious Men, wherein his performance earned him a lot of praise from critics and audiences. Serious Men is a comedy-drama directed by Sudhir Mishra, and is based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

He will next be seen in No Land's Man, an American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama, which is directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. He will also be seen in his brother Shamas' directorial venture Bole Chudiyan, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is In No Hurry To Resume Work; Says Safety And Survival Is More Important

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Says Motichoor Chaknachoor Controversy Has Scarred Athiya Shetty