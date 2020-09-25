NCB Reveals Ranveer Did Not Request To Be Present With Deepika During Interrogation
Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the ongoing drugs-related probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, as it led to Bollywood. The actress along with husband Ranveer Singh was snapped by the media while coming back to Mumbai amid her shooting in Goa on Thursday (September 24).
Reports on Friday morning stated that the actor's husband Ranveer Singh had claimed that Deepika suffers from anxiety and requested NCB to allow him in the office during the interrogation. However, KPS Malhotra, Director, NCB in a statement said that they have not received any such application.
"There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation," stated KPS Malhotra.
Deepika Padukone has been asked to appear before the NCB on Saturday (September 26). Meanwhile, on Friday, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash were snapped outside NCB's office in Mumbai. The celebrity manager was reportedly summoned in connection to 2017 chats with Deepika, where they were allegedly discussing the procurement of drugs.
Earlier on Thursday, designer Simone Khambatta was questioned for over four hours by the agency about the chats related to the procurement of illegal substances. Other Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also received the summons in the same case for questioning. New reports have suggested that four top male actors in the industry are also under NCB's scanner and could be called in for questioning.
