NCB Reveals Ranveer Did Not ﻿Request To Be Present With Deepika During Interrogation

Deepika Padukone IS Summoned By NCB On September 26

"There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation," stated KPS Malhotra.

Rakul Preet And Karishma Prakash Were Snapped At NCB's Office

Deepika Padukone has been asked to appear before the NCB on Saturday (September 26). Meanwhile, on Friday, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash were snapped outside NCB's office in Mumbai. The celebrity manager was reportedly summoned in connection to 2017 chats with Deepika, where they were allegedly discussing the procurement of drugs.

Simone Khambatta Was Summoned By NCB On Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, designer Simone Khambatta was questioned for over four hours by the agency about the chats related to the procurement of illegal substances. Other Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also received the summons in the same case for questioning. New reports have suggested that four top male actors in the industry are also under NCB's scanner and could be called in for questioning.