NCB To Summon Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Simmone Khambatta

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confirmed that Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week to probe the drug consumption angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Shraddha Kapoor had reportedly visited Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse near Mumbai once. Actress Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simone Khambatta visited Sushant's farmhouse several times, as confirmed by the boatman at the premises.

The NCB will be focussing only on the consumption of drugs angle in the case and is probably looking to find more about drugs consumption in Bollywood. The NCB is still questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's managers Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha in the case. There were chats of Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi which hinted at the drug angle being probed.

Meanwhile, Sushant's ex-girlfiend and Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty continues to be in Byculla women's jail in Mumbai and her judicial custody gets over tomorrow (September 22). It remains to be seen if she gets bail tomorrow or her time in prison gets extended.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested in connection with the drug-peddling case, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. The bail plea hearing of Sawant and Miranda is scheduled for September 29.

