Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea Rejected; Will Spend 14 Days In Byculla Jail - Details

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by the Esplanade Court on September 8. The actress was arrested in Mumbai on the same day at 4 pm after several days of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the main charge of facilitating and harbouring of drugs.

Following the rejection of her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Filmibeat has the remand copy of Rhea Chakraborty. We have learnt that Rhea Chakraborty will be sent to Byculla Jail in Mumbai on the morning of September 9. She will spend the night in the NCB building where her brother Showik Chakraborty is being lodged after his arrest in the same case on September 5.

Incidentally, it is the same jail were murder accused Indrani Mukerjea, the ex-wife of media professional Peter Mukerjea, is lodged.

The public prosecutor in the Rhea Chakraborty case said that her being charged under Section 27A of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) was the reason for rejection of her bail plea.

Rhea Chakraborty has already been questioned by NCB for three days, therefore the agency did not demand for her remand but asked for judicial custody. However, it is learnt that her lawyer Satish Maneshinde may move the Sessions Court to seek bail.

The Charges Against Rhea Chakraborty Explained

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged under Section 27A of The NDPS Act, 1985 1[27A with punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.- Information on the section reveals: "Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly, any of the activities specified in sub-clauses

(i) to (v) of clause (viiia) of section 2 or harbours any person engaged in any of the aforementioned activities, shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years but which may extend to twenty years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to two lakh rupees: Provided that the court may, for reasons to be recorded in the judgment, impose a fine exceeding two lakh rupee."

The remand copy further states that Rhea Chakraborty is part of a drug syndicate and connected with drug supply. It is clear that Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption.

As per the remand copy, in his statement and alleged involvement in illicit drugs, Showik Chakraborty has been arrested under section 8(c) 20(b)(ii) 22 27A 28 29 of the NDPS Act. Showik has revealed that he used to facilitate the delivery of drugs through Basit Parihar by Kaizan and Zaid. These deliveries used to be received by aids of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty, said Showik. According to him, sometimes the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by his sister Rhea Chakraborty.

Watch this space for more updates on the case.

