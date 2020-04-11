Neena Gupta: Was Told About Removal From Sooryavanshi By Production Assistant, Not Rohit Shetty

Earlier, Neena Gupta was a part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi. However, she was removed from the film a few days after shooting for it. Neena revealed in a recent interview that Rohit never met her about her ouster, and that she was informed by a production assistant. Nevertheless, she does not have any problem with that and in fact, she wants to work with him the next time he makes a film.

According to a report in India.com, Neena was removed from the film as her character did not suit the storyline. But the actress did not have a word with Rohit about it. "Rohit Shetty never came. I never talked to him. I was told that the track has not been working for the film so they are removing the track. (I was informed about this) by the production assistant," she said.

Neena added that it's better that she was removed before the film's shoot completed, rather than getting to know about it when the film released. "It happens in a movie that sometimes, a certain character doesn't work. Shooting ke baad vo hatate, isse acha hai pehle hi hata diya (They could have removed me after the shoot but it's good that I was let go early on). I don't have any problem with that," she said.

Neena did not approach Rohit about it as she understood that they were busy shooting the film at the time. However, she said that she will ask him for a role the next time he makes a film.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, it stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film was scheduled for release on March 24, but it has been postponed indefinitely owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Says Nothing Is Cheering Her Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak; Is Pushing Herself To Be Happy

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta And Jitendra Kumar's Amazon Series Panchayat Takes Top Spot On IMDb's Trending List