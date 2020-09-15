Neetu Kapoor Praises Birthday Girl Riddhima Kapoor For Being Amazing For The Past Few Months

As Riddhima Kapoor turned a year older today, September 15, her mother Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to shower wishes on her 'lil girl'. Neetu shared that Riddhima has been 'amazing' in the past few months. The Kapoor family suffered a major loss with the passing of the legendary actor, husband and father, Rishi Kapoor.

Sharing an adorable photo with Riddhima, Neetu wrote as caption, "In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness."

Riddhima, overwhelmed with this birthday wish, replied to the post, "Love you most est ma."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after battling leukemia for around two years. At the time, Riddhima, who lived in Delhi, could not fly to Mumbai to attend the funeral because of the lockdown. She had to drive down to Mumbai with her daughter Samara, and has been living with Neetu since then.

Riddhima rang in her birthday with her near and dear ones, including her brother Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and others. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture collage and captioned it, 'Family'.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Groove To Aap Jaisa Koi Song For Birthday Girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Him With A Heartfelt Post