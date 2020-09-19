Neha Dhupia On Making It To Bollywood As An Outsider: The Learning Has Been The Fun Part Of It

The debate on nepotism, and insiders versus outsiders in the Hindi film industry reignited on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While some indulged in extreme blame game, others had a more balanced perspective on the issues of the film industry.

Neha Dhupia, who is celebrating 20 years of being an actor, made it to the industry as an outsider with no connections. She values the tough journey she walked as an incredible learning experience.

Neha opened up about completing 20 years as an actor in an interview with Hindustan Times. "The fact that I have lasted this long! I have worked every day of my life. Did I think I was going to survive and last this long? Not at all. I was in the midst of a decision, whether I should write my IAS papers or not 20 years ago, and Miss India. I went in for the latter thinking it will be a short stint and I will come back in three months. I packed my suitcase for two months, and stayed on here for 20 years! Did I think it was going to happen? It's life, you have just got to play along," she said.

When asked if she struggled to make it as an outsider, Neha replied, "You know it's the fun of it. That's what my learning has been, that no matter how tough the situation is... Whatever I was doing, I was figuring it out on my own."

On what factors in to make someone successful in the film industry, Neha said, "Acting is a form of creative art, there is no qualification. It's not like being a doctor, you do a double MBBS, hypothetically speaking. My dad was a fauji, there is a qualification required. This is creative. It doesn't have a huge measure, ki iss exam mein yeh grade chahiye tha, this much bright, weight, only then you get to. You can have arguments, but all I can do is speak for myself, not anybody else's journey, craft or struggle I don't know enough about. I am very happy."

Neha is currently streaming the fifth season of her chat show, No Filter Neha. The celebrity talk show was filmed during the lockdown, and its guests were interviewed on Zoom call.

