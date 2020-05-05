Netizen Questions Milind Soman For ‘Always Promoting Looks’; Milind’s Reply Is Him At His Savvy Best

Many would agree that Milind Soman is one of the most good looking actors in the Hindi film industry. Recently, when Milind shared a throwback picture which was taken three decades ago, many gushed over how he looked in it. But one social media user was not impressed, and slammed the actor for 'always promoting his looks'. The user added that it is silly and superficial.

Milind responded to the troll with the utmost cool reply. Read on to find out what he said!

When Milind shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote as caption, "Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ?" and added the hashtag #MondayMood.

To this, a troll replied "I really hope u have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It's silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they need to only be visually appealing. I only say this because u only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it's a bit dumb," (sic).

Milind gave a savvy reply to the troll as he wrote, "@shaunnty34 perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad," (sic).

Milind was last seen in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please! He plays the role of a gynecologist named Dr Aamir Warsi. The show also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo.

