KanganaAwardWapasKar: Netizens Ask Kangana To Return Padma Shri For Not Proving Claims On SSR

Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had made many strong claims about the reason for his death, which many celebrities and netizens have viewed as being opportunistic and settling scores with whom she has personal vendettas.

In one of her earlier interview, Kangana had staked her Padma Shri on her claims on Sushant's death, and had said that she would return it if she could not prove anything. Recently, a forensics panel from AIIMS looking into Sushant's death ruled out murder and concluded that he died by suicide.

After conclusive statements were made by authorities investigating the actor's death, netizens remembered that Kangana had not provided any proof to back up her statements, and therefore demanded her to return her awards.

See what netizens had to say:

@PawanMe55211419: #KanganaAwardWapasKar Death of Sushant was, like any death, tragic indeed, particularly suicides. But the way he was dishonoured after death by media, Bhakts and BJP is unforgivable. @KanganaTeam was the most vile among them. She had gone promisimg return of her awards.

@Freak4Salman: "Kanagna & Arnab tried their best to defame Bwood & Mumbai police by using SSR's death.There is no doubt both r on payroll of BJP. After AIIMS & CBI reports both should apologise to Nation,also KR should return her Padma Shri as she promised."

@pachdagreat: Raise your hand if you want to see @KanganaTeam Returning padma shri on live tv since all of her conspiracies on shushant's death turn out to be a farce just like herself! #KanganaAwardWapasKar."

@Visionary_mind_: "Kangana. Will you?? #kanganaAwardWapasKar It's really disappointing to see that people don't miss chance to cash their opportunity even from someone's death. #Shameful @KanganaTeam."

Actor Swara Bhasker also took a dig at Kangana by tweeting, "Weren't some people going to return their government bestowed awards?"

Recently, Simi Garewal, who had supported Kangana on her fight for 'justice' for Sushant, seemed to have changed her opinion. Responding to a tweet, Simi wrote how everyone was just looking for clues as to what caused Sushant's death, but as abject motives of those who exploited the situation became clear, she felt disgusted by it.

ALSO READ: Simi Garewal Changes Opinion On Kangana Ranaut; 'Disgusted By Those Who Exploited Sushant's Death'

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Claims She Never Starts A Fight; 'I Will Quit Twitter If Anyone Can Prove Otherwise'