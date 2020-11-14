Nikhil Dwivedi Explains His Tweet Saying He Wants To Work With Rhea Chakraborty | It Was A Protest

In September, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had tweeted in support of Rhea Chakraborty amidst what was described by many as a 'witch hunt' that was taking place, and had said that he would like to work with her 'when all this is over'. Nikhil explained his tweet in a recent interview, and said that it was a form of protest against the public declaration of Rhea's guilt without before even her trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"I said that actually as a form of protest. I truly believe that you are innocent until proven guilty. The guilt of any crime can only be proved by institutions which have been formed by the Constitution - law enforcement agencies and really speaking, the court of law. You and I cannot decide anybody's criminality. It is wrong. I saw judgments being pronounced on her," said Nikhil, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued to put things into perspective as he said, "See, I don't know Rhea. I have never even met her. But I feel that you and I cannot pronounce anyone guilty. It was a mark of protest because everyone was saying that she is guilty and no one should ever work with her. I mean, people were saying, 'Why did someone take her interview?' How silly can you get? Are you trying to say she cannot give interviews? Journalists have reached Osama bin Laden to take his interviews and I see nothing wrong with it. That is what journalists are meant to do. For God's sake, decades ago, there was a cover story and interview of Dawood Ibrahim in a magazine. Is that wrong?"

"Rhea has not even been pronounced guilty in the court of law. The problem is everybody else, other than the courts, has pronounced her guilty. And then, they are telling us what to do and what not, which is the problem that I have. Nobody can tell me what to do, I have the freedom to do whatever I want. We live in a democracy," he said.

Nikhil had tweeted in September, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."

Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide in her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to a drug case that emerged from Sushant's case, but was granted bail. Many in the industry had strongly condemned the media trial and witch hunt of Rhea that has been taking place in the aftermath of Sushant's death.

