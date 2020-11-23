Nikhil Dwivedi Slams Celebs For Posting Pictures From Maldives Vacation; ‘Just Plain Stupid’

Actor and produced Nikhil Dwivedi slammed Bollywood celebrities who are posting pictures of their Maldives vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He agreed with a tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt and said that celebrities are oblivious to the crises across the country and that they are not heartless, but just stupid to be sharing pictures of themselves holidaying.

"Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid," Nikhil wrote in a tweet, responding to Barkha Dutt's tweet.

Barkha had written, "With apology to #Maldives but I just cant bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. Its sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be be well advised on the tone-deafness of it."

In the past few weeks, many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to share glimpses of their Maldives vacation. These include Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu and Kajal Aggarwal.

Nikhil tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus last week. In an interview with ETimes, he told that he underwent the test as a precautionary measure. He said that he was asymptomatic and that he is under home quarantine, resting.

Talking about work, Nikhil recently announced his next production, which is going to be a Naagin trilogy starring Shraddha Kapoor.

