Nimrat Kaur Recalls Birthday Boy Sonu Sood Helping Her When She Was New To Mumbai, Calls Him Hero

Sonu Sood is one celebrity who has stood out like a superhero during the pandemic, due to his untiring efforts to help out people. As Sonu turned 47 on Thursday, many celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the actor on his birthday. One such wish came from actress Nimrat Kaur, who also recalled how Sonu had helped her when she was new to Mumbai, and said that he may not even remember it.

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Happiest birthday to @SonuSood . He may not even remember but when I was new to Mumbai, he'd very reassuringly helped me gain confidence and clarity on how to wade the waters here! The mark of a great human to me is when he looks out for people he doesn't need to impress. #Hero."

Suniel Shetty also wished the actor by tweeting, "Wishing u very very happy wala birthday sonu pa ... Godbless you for the unbelievable good work you are doing and continue to do ....sending you love strength and positive energy @SonuSood."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, "#HappyBirthdaySonuSood you always make us proud! Keep up the fab work. @SonuSood."

Farah Khan wrote, "Happiest birthday to my friend n brother, Doing extraordinary deeds in the Simplest of manner. @sonu_sood love you may u keep making us proud (sic)."

During the pandemic, Sonu has helped thousands of migrant labourers and others stranded in different parts of the country and world, reach home safely. Sonu announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on his birthday, on his job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar' that he launched earlier this month.

