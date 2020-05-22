Nupur Sanon Chops Off Sister Kriti Sanon’s Hair; Kriti Says She Has Never Gone This Short

In the time of lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are handing over the power to create new looks to their loved ones. From Arjun Rampal to Alia Bhatt, and now Kriti Sanon, celebs trusted their dear ones to chop off their hair, and the results are pretty good.

Kriti recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where her sister Nupur Sanon gives her a haircut and it is drastic! Kriti said that she has never gone this short and thanked her sister for a 'refreshing cut'.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Baal baal bach gaye...Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!#LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters."

Nupur used the popular meme trend, that used Irrfan Khan's dialogue "Mohabbat thi isliye jaane diya" from Jazbaa, to reply to her sister's post. She wrote, "Behen hai isliye jaane diya...bhai hota toh (You were my sister so I let it go...but if you had been a brother)."

With regard to work, Kriti was last seen in the period drama film Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. She starred alongside Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others in the film, which was based on the Third Battle of Panipat.

She will next be seen in Mimi, a film on surrogacy. Mimi is directed by Laxman Uttekar, and is based on the National Award winning Marathi movie, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She will be seen starring alongside Pankaj Tripathi in the film.

Nupur, on the other hand, made her music video debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the song 'Filhaal'.

