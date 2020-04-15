Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy Performs Virtual Concert To Pay Tribute To Mothers

As a tribute to all mothers who are working tirelessly to keep us cheerful and safe during the Coronavirus crisis, singer and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurthy performed in a virtual concert organized by a leading biscuit brand. Not just her, but other popular singers will also be performing from their homes. Find out who it includes!

On Monday, #MomsMagicConcert featured Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy during the live music concert. She left everyone mesmerized with her performance. Later, the legendary singer was joined by her husband, daughter and granddaughter during the live concert, who came together and gave a spell bounding performance. Certainly, one of the best things that could happen to any music lover!

The 45-minute-long musical entourage with Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy witnessed her performing 'Tu He Re' with her husband Mr. L Subramaniam, who is renowned for his virtuoso playing techniques and compositions in orchestral fusion. The performance took everyone back to the glorious 90's music of Bollywood.

Furthermore, #MomsMagicConcert will be featuring singers like Padma Shri Usha Uthup, Anwesha, Ankita Bhattacharya, Ankita Kundu and Gayatri Kunal Ganjawala who would be hosting a Virtual music concert with family from their home.

Watch the concert here -

