Pandit Jasraj Dies At 90, Celebs Mourn The Passing Of Legendary Indian Classical Vocalist

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90, in the United States, on Monday, August 17, 2020. The cause of his death is not known yet.

Pandit Jasraj's musical career spanned more than 80 years. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, and was introduced to vocal music by his father. He began training as a vocalist when he was 14 years of age, and later began to train as a table accompanist as a disciple of his elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.

The music legend was a recipient of numerous awards and honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Pandit Jasraj's classical and semi-classical vocal performances have become albums and film soundtracks.

Mourning his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear abt the passing away of #Pt Jasraj.Ever since my accident in Jan 2020, Ive been waking up to the strains of #The BestofPanditJasraj n am deeply grateful 4 d solace his voice has given me over d yrs.Condolences to Durga and the family.RIP."

