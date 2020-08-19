Pandit Jasjraj’s Mortal Remains Arrive In Mumbai, To Be Cremated With State Honours On August 20

Indian classical music vocalist, Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on August 17, 2020, in New Jersey, United States. The legendary artist died of a cardiac arrest. He was 90 years old.

Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains arrived in Mumbai on August 19. According to his family's media spokesperson, Pandit's 'antim darshan' will take place on August 20, 2020, 9.30 AM, at his Versova home. His final rites ceremony will take place Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. His cremation will happen with full state honours and a 21-gun salute.

Pandit Jasraj was introduced to vocal music by his father. He began training at the age of 14. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana. In a career which spanned over 80 years, Pandit received numerous awards and accolades, including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, among India's highest civilian honours.

Many well known personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to their social media handles to mourn his demise. Bollywood's veteran playback singer Asha Bhonsle expressed that she had lost a big brother, and recalled fond memories that she had shared with the vocalist.

The International Astronomical Union had named a minor plane after Pandit Jasraj. He shares this honour with musical giants such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Amadeus Mozart, and Luciano Pavarotti.

ALSO READ: Pandit Jasraj Dies At 90, Celebs Mourn The Passing Of Legendary Indian Classical Vocalist

ALSO READ: Asha Bhonsle Reacts To Pandit Jasraj's Death: I Have Lost Someone Who Was Extremely Fond Of Me

ALSO READ: Legendary Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Praises And Gives His Blessings To Bandish Bandits