Pankaj Tripathi On OTT’s Contribution To His Career: People In My Village Watch My Shows On OTT

OTT platforms have assumed a significant place in the entertainment industry, especially since the time of the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Some celebrities welcome this as they view it as a democratization of the entertainment industry for various reasons.

To the same, Pankaj Tripathi says that OTT platforms have contributed hugely to his career, and personally, as most people in his village have been able to watch his content only through OTT.

"The contribution of OTT is huge to my career. In terms of reach, it's huge. Even people in my village watch my shows. The cinema hall is 26 kilometers away from my village and it was not possible for them to catch all my films. But thanks to OTT, people are watching at my village. OTT ka bahut yogdaan hai mere career mein (OTT has contributed a lot to my career)," said Pankaj, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about how his characters are being recognized everywhere, he said, "They are so popular that people call me by my character names wherever I go. At the airports, the CISF people also smile at me and call me by my screen names."

But the platform doesn't matter to Pankaj as he said, "For me, the story is important, not the platform, I don't care where my work is showcased. Before films, I used to do TV. For me there is no difference. The best part about OTT is that we have a lot of time and you can go into the depths of the character. Not just we actors but also writers and makers. That scope in cinema is far less that way. OTT has changed things a lot."

Talking about work, Pankaj was last seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He has a number of movies lined up next, including Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, 83, Ludo, Romeo, Mumbai Saga and Kaagaz.

