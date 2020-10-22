Pankaj Tripathi Says It Was Tough To Look For Work Before, Now It’s Tough To Refuse Films

Pankaj Tripathi is considered to be among the most talented actors in Bollywood today, but the actor had to undertake quite a long journey to get here. In a recent interview, Pankaj revealed that he used to go door-to-door in search of auditions, and ask for work. Although he is now in a position to get scripts much before shooting begins, at one point, he wouldn't even get to know the location of the shoot.

"My career has changed over the past few years. Earlier, I had to search for work, and now it searches me. I had to go door-to-door for auditions, wait outside offices and say 'I'm an actor, give me work'. Now, the films which will be shot in the second half of 2021, I get their scripts today," said Pankaj, in an interview with Hindustan Times. He added that it used to be difficult to even get to know where a film was being shot. "I'd go there, only to be told that the film unit has shot and already gone," he said.

Fortunes have turned for Pankaj, as he shares that what is tough to do now is refuse films because of date issues. "The tougher it was to search for work before, it is to refuse a film now because of date issues," he said.

When asked if he finds it tough to say no to a filmmaker, he said, "The other person should know the genuine reason. I get a lot of messages and film proposals, who I'm not even able to reply to. I make efforts to at least inform them that I can't do their projects, so they know. And if replied with sincerity, the other person won't get hurt. Without excitement, I can't act."

Pankaj was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

