Birthday Special: Pankaj Tripathi Before He Was Known As Bollywood's Powerhouse Of Acting

Pankaj Tripathi who was born on 5 September 1976 turns 44 today. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a small role in Abhishek Bachchan's film Run, and is now one of the most beloved actors in the industry. Before he became the crimelord on the big screen with Gangs of Wasseypur and the audience took note of his talent, Tripathi had been winning hearts with his power-packed performances in movies, web series and on television.

To celebrate the actor's early acting days we are bringing you some of his best performances in movies and shows you may have missed.

Masaan

Masaan starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha was one of the best releases of 2015. However, Pankaj Tripathi's subtle performance in a few scenes in the film is unmissable. While his character at first seems to be the one like the others who took advantage of Devi (Richa Chadha), he turns out to be completely opposite. He has a warm and reserved personality will bring a smile on the audience's face.

Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal Pankaj Tripathi has also showcased his talent on TV screen. As a part of the drama series, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, he played the antagonist, who managed a powerful performance without resorting to melodramatic gimmicks. The show follows the leading couple as they struggle against the patriarchal setup of their family. The show was aired on ZeeTV for one season in 2015. Doosukeltha Pankaj Tripathi has also been a part of south films and made heads turn with his performances as the antagonist, Minister Dilleeswara Rao in the Telugu film Doosukeltha. The action-comedy also stars Vishnu Manchu and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. The 2013 release follows Manchu Vishnu as Chinna, who is very smart and talented guy who can solve any kind of problem with his intelligence. Powder Before Gangs of Wasseypur launched Pankaj Tripathi in the villain crime lord role, he played a similar Schachter in the show Powder and movie Gurgaon. Fans highly appreciated Pankaj Tripathi's acting prowess in Power as Naved. According to critics, his performance was layered enough to make the audience feel scared of him and yet sympathize with his character. Dharm Dharm starring Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi as a supporting role got the actor a nod at the national film awards. Dharm was also the winner of 2007 National Film Award for the best feature film. The movie directed by debutant Bhavna Talwar questioned the true meaning of religion. The official synopsis reads, "A priest and his wife adopt a baby. When the child's Muslim mother shows up four years later, it prompts them to question their Hindu faith."

No matter how big or small the role, Pankaj Tripathi has always been the shining star on screen. He was last seen in Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl as Janhvi Kapoor's father. While the film failed to impress fans, many claimed watching Pankaj Tripathi on the screen was one of the rare and best parts of the film.

