Parineeti Chopra Says She Will Go On Date With Five Fans To Raise Funds For Daily Wage Workers

A number of celebrities, from Arjun Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan have contributed to Coronavirus relief. Recently, Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized an online concert and raised Rs. 52 crore as funds for Coronavirus relief.

Following a similar approach, Parineeti Chopra will be going on a virtual date with fans to raise funds for daily wage labourers who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis. She took to her Instagram handle to announce that five winners who help provide ration kits for daily wage labourers will get to enjoy her company while on a virtual date.

Sharing a poster of the contest, Parineeti wrote as caption, "You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourers who are struggling to feed their families."

She continued, "5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me! No one should go to sleep hungry, so let's come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T. E Chandra foundation will be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact. YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now!" (sic).

With regard to work, Parineeti will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, but has now been postponed indefinitely.

