Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday & Others Click Beautiful Pictures Of Supermoon

While our Bollywood celebrities are currently homebound owing to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, last night, some of them displayed their photography skills as they clicked beautiful pictures of the supermoon.

For those who ain't aware, the supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee, which is when the moon is at its closest point to the earth in its elliptical orbit.

Basking in the moonlight, several of our B-town folks took to their respective social media handles to share breathtaking pictures.

Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of the Mumbai skyline as the big moon shone over the skyscrapers. He captioned his click, "View tonight. #supermoon. (sic) While netizens were all hearts over the stunning picture, the actor's younger brother posted a comment that read, "Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai."(sic)

Parineeti Chopra posted a picture of the supermoon in the night sky and wrote, "Whattawow."(sic) Well, we totally agree with that.

Sharing a picture of the moon, Ananya Panday posted on her Instagram story, "In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised."(sic)

Aayush Sharma too, wowed everyone with his photography skills and posted a picture and wrote, "Under the moonlight."(sic)

"Pink super moon spotting from the garden! And the constellation of Virgo on our star gazer app. Though the ideal viewing time in india is 8:05 am on the 8 th of April, don't think much is going to be visible to the naked eye at that hour!,"(sic) wrote Lara Dutta as she shared this mindblowing picture.

Dia Mirza was also all praise for the supermoon and shared this picture on her Instagram story.

Abhimanyu Dassani treated his fans with a mesmerizing video of the supermoon on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Talking to the moon tonight."(sic)

Pranutan Bahl shared a series of pictures of the supermoon and wrote, "Looking into the night sky is my favourite thing to do. Tonight is so beautiful!'(sic)

