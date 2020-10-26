Parzaan Dastur, Silent Kid From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Is All Set To Get Married!

Child actor Parzaan Dastur, who played the adorable Punjabi kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is all set to tie the knot! Recently, Parzaan shared a photo of him proposing to his lady love on the beach as the sun is setting in the background. He announced that the couple will be marrying in 2021.

Posting a throwback picture of the romantic proposal, Parzaan wrote as caption, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram."

Take a look at the post here.

Parzaan has kept his personal life away from the limelight but he has been sharing pictures with his fiancé and showering love on her through his social media handles.

Although he had only one dialogue, Parzaan played one of the most iconic characters in the 1998 Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Salman Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Recently, he took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 22 years since the film's release. Sharing photos with Shah Rukh, Parzaan had written, "Some journeys define a lifetime. #22yearsOfKKHH." He has also been seen in a number of other films like Zubeidaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mohabbatein and Break Ke Baad.

ALSO READ: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 22: Things Every 90s Kid Did After Watching This SRK-Kajol-Rani Film!

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Takes A Sly Dig At Dharma Productions For Not Tagging Him In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Post