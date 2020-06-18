PhD Scholar Thought Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Physicist; Asked Him Why He Was An Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput, a brilliant actor and a brilliant mind, took his life by hanging himself in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. It is unfortunate that we are learning many incredible aspects of his life only after his passing.

Sushant had a keen interest in astrophysics, history, and the pursuit of knowledge in general. He secured admission in Delhi Technological University for his Bachelor's program in Mechanical Engineering. He was a Physics National Olympiad winner who also secured an AIR number 7 in 2003 AIEEE.

But Sushant decided to pursue his love for acting, and became a successful one. However, his interest in all things existential did not cease to exist.

A PhD scholar, who happened to spend five hours with Sushant at an airport, mistook him to be a physicist studying in France. Following his death, Namrata Datta took to her Twitter handle to share the conversation she had with Sushant over a couple of beers.

She wrote, "The way he explained quantum physics to me at Paris airport, I knew I was talking to a genius. His birthday is on 21st January and mine 26th January. We were both drinking alone to celebrate our birthdays. Then we discussed DNA n X-ray crystallography method."

She continued, "about 2 years ago. I had no idea he was a Bollywood star. I thought he was a physicist studying in France. The way he was explaining physics was mesmerising. Later he told me he is an actor and I actually asked him Why? I am still finding it hard to believe that he is no more."

Namrata further wrote, "You know what Sushant asked me, disregarding the causalities due to space time continuum, what is the one thing you would want to change? I jokingly replied get married to a rich man and produce lots of babies. When I asked him the same thing, he said, study physics."

She revealed that Sushant asked her if he could get a scholarship to study physics.

