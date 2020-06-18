Harshvardhan Kapoor Asks ‘What If Those Being Targets Of Hate Today, Depart Tomorrow?’

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, questions regarding nepotism in Bollywood are being discussed with much vigor. However, this has taken an unproductive turn by netizens turning against celebrities such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others, and outright blaming them for Sushant's death.

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar had said that blaming Karan and Alia for Sushant's death is the height of 'hypocrisy and idiocy'. Now, Harshvardhan Kapoor has raised an important question by asking what if the people being targets of hate today, choose to depart tomorrow.

Harshvardhan shared a post by an Instagram user which suggested that there may be new victims of the blame game and hate over Sushant's death, which is being spread on the internet. It read, "It's easy to create a soft spot for the departed and loathe the living. What if the person alive, who is the target of our hate today, was to depart tomorrow? Why create that soft spot tomorrow?"

To this, Harsh added, "People out here hating on and wishing death upon other people that have absolutely no connection to what's happened ... this is your way of making this world a better place ? Sad sad regressive society is all I can say ...everyones upset ... but being reactionary and hateful isn't the answer... that's just dumb."

Harshvardhan had written a heartbreaking note on Sushant's passing. "Woke up today to the saddest most unthinkable news ... I really loved my interactions with sushant , whenever I would see him out I would Always corner him and keep asking him things about performance, life and science , he was so bright , lived life to the absolute fullest and generous , so kind ... it's a huge huge loss for everyone that he ever came in contact with and it fills me with deep sadness to know I will never see or be able to talk to him again ... this is so so awful and I'm genuinely disturbed by this , I very rarely do this but after meeting him out I remember I sent him some books and films and he would watch and read and we would talk more , I have no words only sadness .. RIP sushant we all will always love you," he wrote.

