Photo: Sara Ali Khan Spotted By Paparazzi; Greets Them With Her Much Loved ‘Namaskar’

With the entertainment industry slowly beginning to resume work, celebrities are beginning to step outside and be spotted by the paparazzi. On Tuesday, all those who had missed Sara Ali Khan had a treat waiting for them as the actress was snapped by the paps. Like always, Sara greeted them courteously and did her much loved 'namaskar' for the photographers. Take a look!

Sara was spotted outside filmmaker Anand L Rai's office in Mumbai. She was donning a baby pink kurta with matching tights, and accessorized with baby pink bangles, a handbag, and ballet pumps to complete her look. Sara greeted the paps with a lovely smile, and did her 'namaskar' which fans have grown to love.

Sara had announced that she will be a part of Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. In a social media post, she had written, "Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai sir, in an AR Rahman musical. And so thankful to have Akshay Kumar Sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself."

After making her debut in Kedarnath in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara was next seen in Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead. She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was a follow up to the 2009 movie of the same name, starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

