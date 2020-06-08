Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Give Us Major Fitness Goals With Their Sunday Yoga Session!

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been bonding a lot over TikTok videos and workout sessions amid the lockdown. Recently, the siblings gave netizens some fitness goals with their workout routine.

Ibrahim took to his Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into his and Sara's 'Sunday yoga' session. And guess what, their pet dog Fuffy was their workout partner! In the picture, the pooch is seen sitting between Ibrahim and Sara, who with their backs to the camera, are seen doing yoga together.

A few days ago, Sara shared an adorable picture featuring her, Ibrahim and Fuffy and captioned it as, "Knock knock. Who's there? Not us- we're working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh."

Sara and Ibrahim often feature in each other's Instagram handles. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Simmba actress revealed that her brother is interested in joining Bollywood.

She was quoted as saying, "He (Ibrahim) has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he's gonna study in LA and he's gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he'll do it."

She further added, "There's a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he'll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It's a dream right now, making it a reality is on him."

Well, we hope that Ibrahim's much-talked about debut happens soon! Also, it would be interesting to watch him share screen space with his actress-sister Sara and father Saif Ali Khan someday.

