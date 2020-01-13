Picture: Anushka Sharma Shooting For A Biopic On Cricketer Jhulan Goswami?

Anushka Sharma has taken a long break from films after the critical and commercial failure of her last one, Zero. However, it looks like Anushka is back on film sets. Looking at a few pictures that are going viral on the internet, Anushka may be shooting a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She can be seen walking around with Jhulan, in a cricket stadium.

Pictures of Anushka and Jhulan walk around in Kolkata's Eden Garden cricket stadium is making people speculate that the former has started prepping for Jhulan's biopic. Anushka can be seen wearing an old Indian cricket team jersey, complete with the cap. She is also sporting the same hairstyle as Jhulan.

There was even a camera crew following them around. While some say that the two are shooting for an advertisement, others are sure that it's a film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Anushka already shot a couple of scenes on Saturday until 5 AM. She will continue shooting on January 25.

Jhulan Goswami is an all-rounder cricketer and former captain of the women's team. In 2007, she won the ICC Women's Player Of The Year, and in 2011, the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer.

Meanwhile, a couple of famous cricketers' biopics are already being filmed in Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu is shooting for a biopic on former Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in a biopic on Kapil Dev, former captain of the men's team, who led India to win its first World Cup in 1983. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan, and is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020.

