PK And Rock On Actor Sai Gundewar Loses Battle With Brain Cancer, Dies Aged 42

Sai Gundewar, who had acted in films like PK, Rock On, and David, lost his battle to brain cancer and passed away at the age of 42. Sai was seeking treatment for the illness in Los Angeles, from about a year.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh broke the news on Twitter. Offering his condolences, he wrote, "Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!" Sai hailed from Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

Apart from films like PK and Rock On, Sai was also seen in the season 4 of MTV's Splitsvilla, and Survivor, the Indian version of American television show of the same name.

Sai's wife Sapna Amin had shared a touching throwback picture with her husband a week ago, and had written, "Taking it back to 4 years ago with my love, my husband my best friend, Sai Gundewar ♡ This year we have realized more than ever before that life is unpredictable and change is the only constant. So if you haven't already, let's take this time to be grateful for what we have in our lives, even the little things, and less time focusing on what we dont have. #thoughtoftheday #changeistheonlyconstant #positivethinking."

