Pooja Bhatt Says Sadak 2 Has Given Opportunity To New Music Talent, Sona Mohapatra Wishes For More

Pooja Bhatt has been subjected to a lot of trolling on the internet in the past few days, for belonging to a family from the film industry. Pooja has been tweeting about her upcoming film, Sadak 2, which has been directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, and arguing that the films produced by her family's production house has always given opportunities to newcomers in a way that no other production company has.

Recently, Pooja tweeted that Sadak 2 gave an opportunity to new talent in music. Singer Sona Mohapatra agreed that the production house Vishesh Films has given platforms for new talent but wishes that they also gave the artists a stake in their success.

On Wednesday, Pooja tweeted, "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called 'Ishq Kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father."

To this, Sona replied, "That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music's success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the 'opportunity' & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP."

She added in another tweet, "& not that I blame you or Vishvesh films. It is a systemic problem in our industry & country; 'exploit or be exploited'. That music labels in India don't have an A&R in place that discover, nurture and promote artists - the heart of modern music business is the biggest tragedy."

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, and it also stars Pooja's sister Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has been produced by Pooja's uncle Mukesh Bhatt. The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar.

